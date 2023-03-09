West Glebe Road bridge partially reopens to vehicle traffic

The West Glebe Road bridge partially reopened yesterday, though pedestrian and bicycle traffic will have to wait to make use of the span over Four Mile Run.

The bridge had severely deteriorated, requiring partial closures over the years until the bridge was fully closed last summer.

Work then began to replace the deteriorated roadway substructure, while reusing existing piers to shorten the construction time and keep costs down, according to Arlington County.

The bridge partially reopened yesterday (Wednesday) with one lane open in each direction.

According to the county website:

As of March 8, 2023, the West Glebe Road bridge is open to motor vehicle traffic, with one lane open in each direction. Pedestrian and bike traffic will continue to detour on the temporary bridge to the east of the main bridge. The bridge is expected to fully open in summer of 2023, after completion of work on parapets, substructure, and streetlights.

The county says the next phase of construction will see the bike lane, curb and sidewalk put into place.

The Four Mile Run Trail underpass on the north end of the bridge remains closed until reconstruction is completed.