ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 11, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 11, 2023.
- 9:30 am: County to cut ribbon on West Glebe Road bridge upgrades after full reopening last month | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: County’s mobile behavioral health crisis team tackles rising homelessness amid D.C. shelter closures | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Arlington County commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Nottingham ‘swing space’ proposal puts cart before horse, says county-wide PTA | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: ACPD: Theft suspect throws fake gun at officers in Courthouse | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Fall Market at Met Park
- 12:00 pm: CreativiTea Tuesday
- 6:00 pm: Smarty Pets: Medication Safety for Pet Owners and Families
- 6:30 pm: Allyship Shapshot Workshop
⛅️ Tuesday’s forecast
There is a 30% chance of showers after 2pm today, with mostly sunny weather and a high near 86°F. Calm winds will become southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, expect a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with possible rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Lows will be around 68°F, with south wind 5-7 mph turning west after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Challenges are what make life interesting and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”
– Joshua J. Marine
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
