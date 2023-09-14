ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 14, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Crystal Drive was closed for several hours yesterday due to utility company accident | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Wine robber arrested on bus after allegedly threatening employee with bottle | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:35 am: Turning grief into action, local mother aims to raise $100K this year for childhood cancer research | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: NEW: At long last, Astro Beer Hall to open in Shirlington next Tuesday | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Local food bank avoids canned food shortage with donation from Bloomberg Industry Group | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Schools were in the hot seat during County Board candidates forum this week | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (August 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: 2 Week Clay Bells Workshop at Art House 7
- 10:00 am: Park(ing) Day
- 4:00 pm: Mattie & Eddie’s Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day – Sept. 15-17
- 5:00 pm: Free Great Lakes Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 5:30 pm: Zumba Power Hour
- 6:00 pm: Rosslyn Rivals Spelling Bee
- 👉 6:00 pm: 50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
- 6:00 pm: Music on the Plaza: Collective
- 6:30 pm: Erev Rosh Hashanah
The forecast for the day is sunny conditions with a high temperature near 76 degrees and a north wind blowing at 9 to 11 mph. The night will remain clear, with temperatures dropping to around 55 degrees and the north wind slightly decreasing to 6 to 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.”
– Franklin D. Roosevelt
