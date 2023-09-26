ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 26, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 26, 2023.
- 9:30 am: UPDATED: Arrest made after shooting on Columbia Pike | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Metro 29 Diner faces uncertain timeline for reopening due to faulty sewer line | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington to chip in $70k for more study of bus rapid transit on Route 7 | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Wakefield High School sees second student death this year | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: A $4 million renovation of Ballston Wetlands Park is officially complete — and beavers returned for the occasion | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Storytime on the Plaza: Guest Reader
- 3:00 pm: Mason Square Market
- 5:30 pm: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!
- 👉 6:00 pm: NY Cat Film Festival
- 6:00 pm: Outdoor Yoga with Mind the Mat
- 6:30 pm: Arlington Reads: Matthew Desmond
- 7:00 pm: NY Cat Film Festival
- 7:00 pm: Funny Folks at Filling Station- FREE!
- 7:30 pm: Free Outdoor Movies On The Plaza at Westpost at National Landing
🌦️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect patchy drizzle and isolated showers before 9am, followed by mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature near 65 degrees. The northeast wind will be around 8mph, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Wednesday night will remain mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 54 degrees and an east wind at around 7mph. See more from Weather.gov.
