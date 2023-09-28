ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 28, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 28, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌧️ Friday’s forecast

Expect patchy drizzle and scattered showers before 2pm, followed by isolated showers and fog later in the day, with a high of 69°F and a 30% chance of precipitation. Friday night will see possible isolated showers before 2am and fog after 11pm, accompanied by a low of 60°F, an 8 mph north wind, and a 20% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.”

– Henry David Thoreau

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.