ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 2, 2023

- 9:30 am: Columbia Pike bids farewell to Papillon Cycles after nearly 50 years in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Rep. Don Beyer introduces bill banning sale and trade of donkey hide gelatin | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: After Halloween, brush up on the best options for dentists in and near Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Park next to HQ2 to transform into winter wonderland and holiday market next month | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (October 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Role of state government in abortion and schools looms large in local Va. Senate races | 🗣️ Comments
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: The State of Real Estate
- 10:30 am: Paint & Sip: Warm Drinks Edition
- 5:00 pm: Fridays at the Fountain: Max Rosado
- 5:00 pm: Opening Reception for “Movement and Textures” at Gallery Underground
- 5:00 pm: Rhythm Ride with Miss DC
- 5:00 pm: Free Alewerks Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 5:30 pm: Side Yards
- 5:30 pm: Zumba Power Hour: Last one of the Fall 2023 Season
- 7:00 pm: The Adventures of Pinocchio/Las Aventuras de Pinocho
Expect a sunny day with a high temperature of nearly 59 degrees accompanied by a south wind blowing at a rate of 5 to 8 mph. For Friday night, the forecast remains clear, with the low temperature dropping to around 39 degrees, and the south wind will continue blowing at about 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“It is never too late to be what you might have been.”
– George Eliot
