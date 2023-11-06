ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 6, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 6, 2023.
- 9:30 am: LA Fitness near Crystal City set to close for renovations and rebranding | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: To tackle underage vaping, APS may push law preventing smoke shops near schools | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: The Pentagon Row outdoor ice skating rink has opened for the season | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: UPDATED: Arlington office building housing Israeli defense firm vandalized | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: GMU celebrates “topping out” of major expansion on Virginia Square campus | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.
🌤️ Tuesday’s forecast
Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75, accompanied by a southwest wind at around 10 mph. Meanwhile, Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 47 and a north wind between 6 to 8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“It always seems impossible until it is done.”
– Nelson Mandela
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
