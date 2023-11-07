ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 7, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 7, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Wednesday’s forecast

Expect sunshine and a high around 61 with a north wind at 6 mph becoming light and variable. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows near 49, accompanied by a southeast wind around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”

– Steve Jobs

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.