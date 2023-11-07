More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 7, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 7, 2023.

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Expect sunshine and a high around 61 with a north wind at 6 mph becoming light and variable. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows near 49, accompanied by a southeast wind around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
– Steve Jobs

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

DEVELOPING: Another Democratic sweep looks likely in Arlington as election results roll in

It looks like another good election night for Arlington Democrats. While some might have hoped for a Missing Middle-inspired upset in the two-seat Arlington County Board race, Democrats Maureen Coffey…

Costs go up for forthcoming traffic signals along Courthouse ‘Landmark block’

Costs are rising for some traffic signal upgrades in Courthouse. Developer Greystar is installing new traffic signals at three intersections near its new, 423-unit, 20-story building that replaced several restaurants,…

Ask Eli: Class action lawsuit against realtors

Ask Eli discusses the recent class action lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors and provides a perspective from inside the industry.

New Latin American restaurant hoping to open in Pentagon City next week

The Pentagon City mall is adding a dash of South American flavor to its dining options. Maizal, situated on the mall’s exterior along S. Hayes Street adjacent to Macy’s, is…

