ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 7, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 7, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Changes to Chain Bridge intersection set for Arlington County Board vote | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Middle Eastern restaurant and hookah lounge opens in Bluemont | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington sees a busy start to Election Day | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chico | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: New Latin American restaurant hoping to open in Pentagon City next week | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Costs go up for forthcoming traffic signals along Courthouse ‘Landmark block’ | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Merry Market
- 10:00 am: Saint Agnes School Open House
- 👉 6:30 pm: Piedmont Wine Dinner
- 7:00 pm: Fun Printmaking Art Night at Art House 7
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect sunshine and a high around 61 with a north wind at 6 mph becoming light and variable. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows near 49, accompanied by a southeast wind around 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.”
– Steve Jobs
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
It looks like another good election night for Arlington Democrats. While some might have hoped for a Missing Middle-inspired upset in the two-seat Arlington County Board race, Democrats Maureen Coffey…
Costs are rising for some traffic signal upgrades in Courthouse. Developer Greystar is installing new traffic signals at three intersections near its new, 423-unit, 20-story building that replaced several restaurants,…
Ask Eli discusses the recent class action lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors and provides a perspective from inside the industry.
The Pentagon City mall is adding a dash of South American flavor to its dining options. Maizal, situated on the mall’s exterior along S. Hayes Street adjacent to Macy’s, is…
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Friday, November 17
Headliner: Patrice DeVeaux
Patrice DeVeaux is an emerging force & rising star from Richmond, Virginia. Patrice has been traveling doing standup all over the country, opening for Orlando Jones, Chaunté Wayans,
Two Free Workshops: Demystifying Retirement Communities + Right-Sizing Planning
TWO FREE WORKSHOPS ON NOVEMBER 9.
Sesson #1 is Demystifying Continuing Care Retirement Communities, from 3:30 PM – 5:00PM.
The Retirement Community Seminar will feature a complete discussion of entrance fees, monthly fees, various levels of care, and differences among