Middle Eastern restaurant and hookah lounge opens in Bluemont

A new Middle Eastern restaurant and hookah lounge has opened in Bluemont.
Ya Hala Bistro, located where Layalina Restaurant used to be at 5216 Wilson Blvd, hosted a soft opening last Saturday and is planning a grand opening in the coming weeks.
“We’re not 100% open yet. It’s just like a soft opening slowly, then when we figure out everything and everybody is trained, we can open in the next two or three weeks,” owner Mohamed Alkadi told ARLnow.
Although the official grand opening is scheduled for later this month, the bistro’s operating hours, 11-2 a.m. seven days a week, will remain the same.
The menu features a variety of savory Mediterranean dishes, including chicken shawarma and baba ghanoush, alongside craft cocktails and a “premium hookah experience,” per the restaurant’s website.
Ya Hala joins a number of other Middle Eastern restaurants and hookah lounges in Arlington, including Tarbouch Cafe in Lyon Village, Darna in Virginia Square and Eska on Columbia Pike.
Hat tip to James Tatum
Recent Stories
The Arlington intersection just before Chain Bridge is set for some upgrades. The proposed $1.1 million project “focuses primarily on upgrading the outdated traffic signal at the intersection of North…
It’s Election Day — Polls are open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. today, with a number of local races on the ballot. Check out the candidate essays we published last week…
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Gourmet Kitchen, Dining, and Entertainment Spaces Perfect for Holiday Hosting
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Friday, November 17
Headliner: Patrice DeVeaux
Patrice DeVeaux is an emerging force & rising star from Richmond, Virginia. Patrice has been traveling doing standup all over the country, opening for Orlando Jones, Chaunté Wayans,
Two Free Workshops: Demystifying Retirement Communities + Right-Sizing Planning
TWO FREE WORKSHOPS ON NOVEMBER 9.
Sesson #1 is Demystifying Continuing Care Retirement Communities, from 3:30 PM – 5:00PM.
The Retirement Community Seminar will feature a complete discussion of entrance fees, monthly fees, various levels of care, and differences among