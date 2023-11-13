ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 13, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 13, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Tuesday’s forecast

Expect sunny skies with a high close to 58 degrees and a northwest wind at 10-13 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 35 degrees. A north wind of around 6 mph will turn calm after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Courage is grace under pressure. “

– Ernest Hemingway

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.