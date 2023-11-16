ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 16, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 16, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: How much do you think Amazon HQ2 has actually changed Arlington? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington to move forward with pickleball courts at Walter Reed after mulling a pause | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: New Thai restaurant to replace Meridian Pint in Dominion Hills | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Favola and Ebbin tapped to lead senate Democrats after party wins full control of statehouse | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:20 pm: NEW: County truck drives off bridge in local park | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: After several crashes, county fast-tracks intersection near Lubber Run Community Center for safety improvements | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (October 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:30 am: 60th Anniversary of the JFK Burial: A Commemorative Walking Tour
- 5:00 pm: Free Williams Corner Wine Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 5:30 pm: 🍁 Friendsgiving Feast for the Soul: Nourishing Partner Yoga
- 👉 6:00 pm: 50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
- 6:30 pm: Portofino Wine Dinner-Pasqua Wines
- 6:30 pm: Art Night: Creative Painted Notecards for the Holidays at Art House 7
- 👉 8:00 pm: Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
🌤️ Friday’s forecast
Patchy fog is expected to clear by 9am, giving way to partly sunny conditions and a high near 69 degrees. South winds will range from 5 to 11 mph, with potential gusts up to 18 mph. Friday night, there is a slight chance of showers, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 52 degrees. South winds will decrease to 5 to 7 mph before becoming light and variable, and the chance of precipitation stands at 20%. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present.”
– Jim Rohn
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, October 2023.
Relief is coming for a crash-prone intersection in front of the Lubber Run Community Center. Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services says it is working on an expedited design and construction…
An Arlington County-owned pickup truck was driven off the side of a small concrete bridge in Lubber Run Park this afternoon. The low, narrow bridge over Lubber Run is located…
Arlington’s two state Senators have landed key leadership roles after Democrats won control of the General Assembly last week. State Sen. Barbara Favola will continue as Majority Whip, sharing her…
Join us for the second in our Science Meets Judaism series, this time focused on animal sentience. Recent research has begun to document animals’ mental states and internal experience. Just as animals have their own personalities, some may share a capacity for perceptions that we would recognize as spiritual. Do animals have souls? Mike Jawer, author of Sensitive Soul and several other books, will propose a way to gauge soulfulness based on biology and on emotion. From a Jewish perspective, what would it mean to view other creatures as possessing souls? How does that correspond to Jewish teachings on the lives of animals? Dr. Sharon will discuss two of the most prominent stories about animals from the Torah, and explore the ways in which “talking animals” embody a respect for other species and their roles in human life.
A Q&A session will take place after the presentations, and refreshments will be served.
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto