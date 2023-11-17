Yet another threat at a local middle school prompts police response

Swanson Middle School was put in “secure the school” mode this morning (Friday) due to a threat.

Initial reports suggest the school’s office received a shooting threat via email. Police responded to investigate around 10 a.m. and the security status was lifted about an hour and a half later.

This is just the latest in a series of apparent hoax threats at Arlington middle schools.

Swanson was locked down Monday due to a phoned-in bomb threat. Gunston was locked down Tuesday due to a threat found in a bathroom. Last week another threat found in a Gunston girls’ bathroom prompted a police investigation.

In March, Gunston was put in lockdown after “a message written inside a restroom stall referencing gun violence” was discovered. In May, a Kenmore student was charged after an implied shooting threat was posted on social media. Threats have also been made at high schools, with police investigating a verbal threat of “shooting up the class” at Washington-Liberty on Monday.

More on the latest threat, below, via Arlington Public Schools.

Safety Notification – @SwansonAdmirals is currently in Secure-the-Building. Staff received an email that included a possible online threat. During this time, all doors are locked and no one can leave or enter the building due to police activity. More to come. — Arlington Public Schools (@APSVirginia) November 17, 2023