ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 30, 2023

- 9:45 am: Morning Poll: Are you shopping more locally this holiday season? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Suspect heading to court in cross-jurisdiction vehicular mayhem case | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: First homes at the former Febrey-Lothrop estate expected to be ready early next year | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kumo | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington high schools get festive with holiday markets this weekend and next | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: AWLA to reduce adoption fees for pets during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: NEW: Former Arlington Aquatic Club board president faces trial for child pornography charges | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:30 pm: Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (October 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:00 am: Modern Embroidery – Ornaments (Morning Art Social)
- 12:00 pm: Empty the Shelters
- 5:00 pm: Color | Up Close & Personal Group Show at Gallery Underground December 2023
- 5:30 pm: The Lodge – National Landing
Expect rain to begin after 2pm, with highs near 50°F, accompanied by a south wind at 5-9 mph. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation, with less than a tenth of an inch likely. On Friday night, there is a 50% chance of rain mainly before 9pm, followed by patchy fog after 3am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 46°F and a southwest wind at 5-9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”
– Thomas A. Edison
