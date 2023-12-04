ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 4, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 4, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

🌦️ Tuesday’s forecast

Expect partly sunny skies with a high around 48 and a northwest wind at 3 to 7 mph. Tuesday night will bring scattered rain showers after 10 pm, mixing with snow after 4 am, and a mostly cloudy sky with a low around 36. A calm wind will shift to the north around 6 mph after midnight, and there is a 40% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.”

– Walt Whitman

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.