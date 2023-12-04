ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 4, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 4, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Additional apartments, townhomes mulled for Shirlington multifamily building | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Rosslyn kicking off holiday season with tree lighting and holiday market | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Grand jury returns indictment for wild chase through Arlington and Fairfax County | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Ocean Shack is open for dining (and sports viewing) in the Glebe Road Shopping Center | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Columbia Pike staple The Broiler has opened a second location in Maryland | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: County to solicit more feedback on potential deer management strategies next year | 🗣️ Comments
- 7:30 pm: Part of Bluemont Trail closed due to man shooting off flare gun | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.
🌦️ Tuesday’s forecast
Expect partly sunny skies with a high around 48 and a northwest wind at 3 to 7 mph. Tuesday night will bring scattered rain showers after 10 pm, mixing with snow after 4 am, and a mostly cloudy sky with a low around 36. A calm wind will shift to the north around 6 mph after midnight, and there is a 40% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.”
– Walt Whitman
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading!
Recent Stories
A large explosion, heard throughout Arlington, has rocked the Bluemont neighborhood after a police standoff.
Arlington County will kick off the New Year with the next phase of engagement on its forthcoming plan to manage its deer population. A study found two years ago that…
After 64 years of serving subs and pizza in Arlington, The Broiler has expanded into Maryland, per the company’s social media accounts. The long-time eatery, a local institution that opened…
Ocean Shack, a new seafood restaurant and sports bar in Waverly Hills, is now open.
