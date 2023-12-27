ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 27, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 27, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

🌤️ Thursday’s forecast

Patchy fog is expected to clear by 10am, giving way to partly sunny skies and a high near 58. There will be a northwest wind of around 7 mph. On Thursday night, there is a 30% chance of rain after 1am, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 43. The northwest wind will be at 3 to 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.”

– Napoleon Hill

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.