ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 28, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Dec 28, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛅️ Friday’s forecast

Expect a slight chance of rain after 1pm, with partly sunny skies and a high near 50. The northwest wind will blow at around 7 mph. Precipitation odds stand at 20%. For Friday night, the slight chance of rain continues before 1am, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a low around 35. The northwest wind will range between 6 and 9 mph, with the same 20% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“In order to write about life first you must live it.”

– Ernest Hemingway

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.