ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 2, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 2, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Wednesday’s forecast

Expect a mostly sunny day with a high around 47 degrees and light, variable winds turning northwest at around 5 mph in the morning. As for Wednesday night, there will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 2am, with cloudy skies and a low of about 34 degrees. The calm wind will become north around 5 mph after midnight, and the overall chance of precipitation is 20%. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The only source of knowledge is experience.”

– Albert Einstein

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.