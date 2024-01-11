Reminder: Two Arlington Metro stations to close starting Friday for weekend track work

The Rosslyn and Courthouse Metro stations will close starting tomorrow (Friday) for a weekend of track and other infrastructure work.

The closures will run through Monday and prompt buses to replace trains between D.C. and Arlington stations — Foggy Bottom on the D.C. side, Clarendon and Arlington Cemetery on the Arlington side.

The work coincides with the extended Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.

Four-day closure on parts of Blue/Orange/Silver rail lines from this Friday through next Monday, MLK Day. Free shuttle buses from certain Arlington stations to Foggy Bottom-GWU. https://t.co/WaRDRD3Eql pic.twitter.com/qUmJiW2yLP — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) January 10, 2024

More, below, from a Metro press release.

Metro today announced travel alternatives to help customers plan for track work and maintenance over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend that will close a portion of the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines on Friday, Jan. 12 through Monday, Jan. 15. During the four-day closure, buses will replace trains with no rail service between Foggy Bottom-GWU and Arlington Cemetery on the Blue Line; and between Foggy Bottom-GWU and Clarendon on the Orange and Silver lines. The Rosslyn and Court House stations will be closed. Customers traveling through the work zone should expect significant delays and allow at least 30 minutes of additional travel time to account for shuttle buses. Work crews will replace rail, rebuild concrete grout pads that support the rail, run fiber-optic cables, install platform edge lighting, and other maintenance activity. Without the closure, the work would have caused major disruptions over multiple weekends, as trains would single track every 26 minutes or with truncated service. Metro will continue to run normal service on the Yellow and Green lines, and supplement Blue Line service between Foggy Bottom-GWU and Downtown Largo and on the Silver Line between Ashburn and Clarendon. During the winter months, Arlington Cemetery Station typically closes at 7 p.m. to align with Arlington National Cemetery’s hours. However, Metro will keep the station open through closing during the four-day construction project to accommodate shuttle bus customers. Shuttle buses will be available for connections to the last trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Last train times may be adjusted with some inbound trains departing the end of the line earlier than normal, and the last outbound trains may arrive later than normal.

On Monday, meanwhile, Metro will operate on a Saturday schedule — in addition to the above service changes — due to the holiday.