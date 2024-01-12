New owner takes over Copperwood Tavern in Shirlington

Copperwood Tavern in Shirlington is under new ownership.
Viswanath Vasireddy, of Aldie, Virginia, tells ARLnow he finalized the purchase of the restaurant on Dec. 26, after learning the business was for sale from a broker with whom he had previously worked.
“I looked at it and it seemed like a good business,” he said of the New American restaurant at 4021 Campbell Avenue in the Village at Shirlington shopping center.
For now, just the ownership has changed and he retained the restaurant’s employees during the transition, he said. While the menu is the same, he has asked the chef to see if there are any new dishes to introduce.
Vasireddy says he is currently on-site 3-4 hours a day, applying for licenses — a liquor license application filed last week is currently pending, Virginia ABC records show — and transferring account ownership for various vendors.
The restaurant was formerly owned by Reese Gardner, whose Wooden Nickel Bar Company also owns Dudley’s Sport and Ale in Shirlington, Quinn’s on the Corner in Rosslyn and Brass Rabbit Pub in Clarendon. He has plans to open a new restaurant in Tysons while continuing to expand outposts of Greenheart Juice Shop.
“After 10 successful years with Copperwood, it was time to sell and move on,” says Gardner. “The industry has completely changed and the days of having two concepts within steps apart just isn’t realistic anymore. Cost of goods, staffing plus the annual rent increases make it tough enough with just one in each area.”
Wooden Nickel Bar also owned the now-closed Pinemoor in Clarendon, which opened not far from Brass Rabbit just a few months into the pandemic.
Gardner says he had also hoped for success with The Pinemoor and Brass Rabbit close together but the Pinemoor ultimately closed. He attributed this to a concept that did not quite connect with customers, the restaurant and landlord not coming to better terms, and being unable to sell.
This winter, Gardner aims to get his Tysons restaurant — Ox & Rye, next to the Capital One Hall — open soon and aims to open the Courthouse location of Greenheart Juice Shop in February.
Amid those new openings, he is also focused on his existing restaurants “and most importantly, being a dad.”
As for Copperwood Tavern’s new owner, Vasireddy, he already owns a trio of restaurants in Northern Virginia: New American spot Clarity in Vienna, pan-Asian place Inchin’s Bamboo Garden in Herndon and an Indian restaurant Bawarchi Biryanis in Ashburn.
He says he had experience in the restaurant business back in India, before immigrating in 2008 to the U.S., where he has since worked in information technology.
“I thought about pursuing my dreams a little bit,” Vasireddy said, starting at Bawarchi Biryanis in February 2022 and taking over Inchin’s Bamboo Garden and Clarity last year.
Around the time he was working to close the purchase of Copperwood Tavern, he quit his job at Capital One to focus on restaurant operations full time.
“Business is good,” he said. “I have some expansion plans for 2024 and 2025.”
Recent Stories
The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed. Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for…
Arlington Public Schools experienced a data breach this week affecting information it collects for visitors to school buildings.
Elevator, attached garage, many valuable updated
After an expected deluge tonight, Saturday may feature hazardous wind gusts. The National Weather Service just issued the following Wind Advisory, warning of falling tree limbs and possible power outages…
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Join Encore Stage & Studio for an underwater adventure! Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr The Musical follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured, Marlin decides to face his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.
Performances Dates and Showtimes:
Fridays, January 12 and 19 at 7:30pm
Saturdays, January 13 and 20 at 11am and 3pm
Sundays, January 14 and 21 at 3pm
In addition to the performance, Encore is hosting the Under the Sea Ball, on Saturday, January 20 following the 11am performance! Dress up in your finest fins and make your theatre experience a lasting family memory. Join Encore for delicious foods, fun arts and craft activities, and a chance to interact with the cast.
Performance tickets are $12-15 and available online. Choose Under the Sea Ball addon for Saturday, January 20, 11am performance. Ball Tickets Price: $30
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: