Greenheart Juice Shop to hold grand opening this Saturday in Ballston

Greenheart Juice Shop is slated to hold a grand opening for its newest location in Ballston on Saturday.

The celebration at 4121 Wilson Blvd will include wellness shots and enter a raffle for a chance to win gift cards or class packs to local gyms.

This location, which previously housed Philz Coffee, will be Greenheart’s first in Arlington and its fourth in Northern Virginia. A second Arlington location is set to open in Courthouse “sometime this fall,” a spokesperson for the juice shop told ARLnow.

The juice chain began as one location in 2010 in the village of Aldie in Loudoun County, selling health foods such as cold-pressed juices, açai bowls and salads. Since then, the company has expanded its reach across Northern Virginia, adding storefronts in Leesburg and Vienna.

Late last year, Arlington-based hospitality group Wooden Nickel Bar Co., which also operates local restaurants Copperwood Tavern and Brass Rabbit Public House, acquired the shop. Greenheart then set its sights on expanding into Arlington.

“We’ve expanded into Ballston because [owner Reese Gardner]… saw an opportunity to be involved in a community that is very centered on health and fitness,” the spokesperson said, noting that Arlington has been named the “fittest city” for six years in a row.

The new juice shop will compete with another homegrown juice-and-smoothie chain, South Block, which has been open across the street since March 2019.