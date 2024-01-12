Wind Advisory issued for Saturday, following Friday night flood potential

After an expected deluge tonight, Saturday may feature hazardous wind gusts.

The National Weather Service just issued the following Wind Advisory, warning of falling tree limbs and possible power outages to start the weekend.

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY… * WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and western Maryland, The District of Columbia, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN…From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

In addition to the earlier Flood Watch, which takes effect at 6 p.m. tonight, Arlington is also under a Coastal Flood Advisory.

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST SATURDAY… * WHAT…Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE…Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN…From 5 AM to noon EST Saturday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS…Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Alexandria are at 8:59 PM this evening and 9:30 AM Saturday morning.

The active weather pattern is slated to continue into next week. Starting Sunday, arctic air will bring an extended bout of freezing temperatures to the area, ahead of a potential snowstorm on Tuesday.

Some forecasters are highlighting the potential of major snow accumulation, while others are more reserved in their predictions.