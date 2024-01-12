Wind Advisory issued for Saturday, following Friday night flood potential

After an expected deluge tonight, Saturday may feature hazardous wind gusts.
The National Weather Service just issued the following Wind Advisory, warning of falling tree limbs and possible power outages to start the weekend.
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and western Maryland, The District of Columbia, northern and northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
In addition to the earlier Flood Watch, which takes effect at 6 p.m. tonight, Arlington is also under a Coastal Flood Advisory.
…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding.
* WHERE…Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to noon EST Saturday, especially around the time of high tide.
* IMPACTS…Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Alexandria are at 8:59 PM this evening and 9:30 AM Saturday morning.
The active weather pattern is slated to continue into next week. Starting Sunday, arctic air will bring an extended bout of freezing temperatures to the area, ahead of a potential snowstorm on Tuesday.
Some forecasters are highlighting the potential of major snow accumulation, while others are more reserved in their predictions.
Hot of the Presses: The UKMET Model brings a major snowstorm Tuesday
Note: this snowfall map is based on a 10:1 ratio. This is probably much too low of a ratio based on the arctic cold availible to be tapped. If everything were to work out as the UKMET depicts, actual snowfall… pic.twitter.com/9oRwrKY8Jm
— Mark Margavage (@MeteoMark) January 12, 2024
Recent Stories
The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed. Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for…
Arlington Public Schools experienced a data breach this week affecting information it collects for visitors to school buildings.
Elevator, attached garage, many valuable updated
Crafthouse is set to close its Ballston location this Sunday, according to a restaurant spokesperson. However, this may not be the last call for Arlington’s craft beer fans, as there…
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
Join Encore Stage & Studio for an underwater adventure! Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr The Musical follows Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, who lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his child Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured, Marlin decides to face his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.
Performances Dates and Showtimes:
Fridays, January 12 and 19 at 7:30pm
Saturdays, January 13 and 20 at 11am and 3pm
Sundays, January 14 and 21 at 3pm
In addition to the performance, Encore is hosting the Under the Sea Ball, on Saturday, January 20 following the 11am performance! Dress up in your finest fins and make your theatre experience a lasting family memory. Join Encore for delicious foods, fun arts and craft activities, and a chance to interact with the cast.
Performance tickets are $12-15 and available online. Choose Under the Sea Ball addon for Saturday, January 20, 11am performance. Ball Tickets Price: $30
National Chamber Ensemble – Passion Of The Tango
Don’t miss NCE’s Valentine’s Concert with our dynamic guest host Michelle Isabelle-Stark (Head of Arlington Cultural Affairs) as we present the brilliant Argentinian music of the Tango.
Enjoy the passionate, exciting music performed by three virtuoso musicians, violinist Leo Sushansky,
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brittany Carney (HBO)
Standup Comedy Showcase starring Brittany Carney (Comedy Central, HBO Max)
Friday, January 19
Arlington, VA
Headliner: