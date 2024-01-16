JUST IN: Arlington schools to open after two-hour delay Wednesday

After a snow day today, Arlington students will be going back to school on Wednesday — but on a two-hour delay.

Arlington Public Schools made the following announcement at 6 p.m.

Wed, Jan. 17, 2024: Code 2 – All APS Schools & Offices Will Open 2 Hours Late CODE 2: Due to hazardous conditions resulting from yesterday’s storm, all APS schools and offices will open two hours late tomorrow, Wed, Jan. 17, 2024. The Extended Day program will also open two hours late and morning field trips are canceled. Custodial and maintenance staff and food service workers should report to work at their regularly scheduled time. All other employees should report to work two hours past their usual start time. For updates about Pool Operations, go to www.apsva.us/aquatics. For information about Arlington County operations go to www.arlingtonva.us.

Neighboring Alexandria and Fairfax County also announced two hour delays for Wednesday. Alexandria City Public Schools cited “extreme temperatures and the potential for hazardous conditions” as the reason for the delayed opening.