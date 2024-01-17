ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 17, 2024

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: ACPD investigating robbery at local high school | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Pie meets pinball at new membership-based arcade inside ACME Pie on Columbia Pike | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: ARLnow welcomes three new staffers | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Holiday wreaths are headed out of Arlington National Cemetery this weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Apartment building proposed for old Red Lion hotel site nears finish line | 🗣️ Comments
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:00 pm: CYFA Youth Peer Court Ambassador Academy
- 👉 6:00 pm: Free Appraisal Roadshow!
Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature around 37 degrees and a gentle south wind at 3 to 6 mph. Snow is likely to arrive after 1am on Thursday night, accompanied by a low temperature of about 29 degrees and light, variable winds. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, with possible new snow accumulation of less than half an inch. See more from Weather.gov.
“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.”
– Dalai Lama
Recent Stories
A redevelopment project near Rosslyn is teed up for Arlington County Board approval this weekend. Reston-based Orr Partners proposes to build an 8-story apartment building with up to 446 units…
Work on your mental health with Peaceful Mind Solutions. Discover a path to emotional well-being through our expert psychotherapy services. Our dedicated team of licensed therapists is here to guide…
Arlington National Cemetery will lose some of its festive aesthetics on Saturday as volunteers remove holiday wreaths from the cemetery’s hundreds of thousands of graves. Thousands of volunteers are expected…
Discover how local businesses can make an impact on the lives of animals through AWLA’s Corporate Animal Care Crew.
5 Ways to End Conflict + Enjoy Your Relationship Again
Stress, unresolved issues, even cabin fever can start taking a toll on any relationship. Ease things with these “5 Ways to End Conflict & Enjoy Your Relationship Again” from therapists Stacey Cali, MA, Resident in Counseling, and Sarah Moore, LPC:
1) Try “Small Things Often”: Great trips and dinners out are wonderful, but often it’s the small, simple connections each day that define a relationship. Focus on “small things often”. For example, when you chat, try to use more eye contact. Worried you have nothing positive to talk about? Try a book like Gottman’s “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love”.
2) Learn Your “Love Languages”: Try a quick online quiz like this one: https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
Updates from Our County Leadership
Guest Speakers
Libby Garvey
Chair, Arlington County Board
The Framework
The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American
Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its
relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-
American Studies Development Committee and current students.
Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2
❤️ Become an energy healer!
❤️ Learn to protect your energy!
❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!
❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!