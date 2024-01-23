ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 23, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 23, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌧️ Wednesday’s forecast

Sprinkles may occur before 3pm, followed by a slight chance of rain and patchy fog after 3pm and 9am respectively. Expect a cloudy day with a high near 47°F and a southeast wind of 3-5 mph; there’s a 20% chance of precipitation. For Wednesday night, rain is likely after 1am, with patchy fog and a cloudy sky. The temperature will rise to around 52°F by 3am, accompanied by a south wind of 6-9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with possible new precipitation amounts under a tenth of an inch. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Another belief of mine: that everyone else my age is an adult, whereas I am merely in disguise.”

– Margaret Atwood

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.