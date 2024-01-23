ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 23, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Which presidential primary are you planning to vote in? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Plans to upgrade East Falls Church bus loop move forward | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Chip City Cookies opens in Clarendon | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington students are now eligible for free Metrobus rides | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: BREAKING: Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey to retire at the end of year | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:25 pm: BREAKING: Former swim club board president pleads guilty to sexually exploiting children | 🗣️ Comments
- 6:45 pm: BREAKING: Police charge fmr. W-L girls basketball coach with sex crimes involving players | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:00 pm: Pop-Up Workout with Training Ground Rosslyn
- 7:00 pm: Art House 7 Art Night: Japanese Suminagashi “Floating Ink”
- 7:00 pm: Funny Folks at Filling Station- FREE!
Sprinkles may occur before 3pm, followed by a slight chance of rain and patchy fog after 3pm and 9am respectively. Expect a cloudy day with a high near 47°F and a southeast wind of 3-5 mph; there’s a 20% chance of precipitation. For Wednesday night, rain is likely after 1am, with patchy fog and a cloudy sky. The temperature will rise to around 52°F by 3am, accompanied by a south wind of 6-9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with possible new precipitation amounts under a tenth of an inch. See more from Weather.gov.
