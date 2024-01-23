Plans to upgrade East Falls Church bus loop move forward

A larger, more accessible bus loop may soon be coming to the East Falls Church Metro station.
The Arlington County Board on Saturday approved a $527,681 project-coordination agreement with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. This is part of a $12.7 million plan to provide the station with additional routes, expanded passenger capacity and improvements to parking and crosswalks.
The bus loop is set to get three more bus bays as the four current bays are at maximum capacity, per the report. Other proposed upgrades include improving the physical condition of the bus loop’s pavement and sidewalks and replacing the traffic signal at the N. Sycamore Street entrance.
On Saturday, County Board member Susan Cunningham said she is particularly excited about upgrades to the station’s bus shelters. She encouraged her colleagues to remain attentive to the bottom line of improvement projects, however.
“We all need to keep an eye on how those projects go,” she said. “They’re often quite complex, and we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to control costs going forward.”
County staff publicly presented their plans for the Metro station at the intersection of N. Sycamore Street and Washington Blvd during a community meeting in March 2022.
“Overall, public response indicated support for the proposed concept design,” a county report says. “Respondents generally found the presented plans to be safer for all modes of transportation when compared to existing locations.”
Also included in the initiative, which is part of the county’s 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Plan, are plans to enhance landscaping and stormwater management; upgrade accessible parking, crosswalks and curb ramps; and improve pedestrian access from the Metro park-and-ride lot.
The last major upgrade to the East Falls Church Metro station was the addition of a $2 million bike parking facility. The 92-spot facility made its debut in the middle of the pandemic, though it was set to open in 2015. The structure was delivered five years late and $1.1 million over budget due to miscommunication and a lack of oversight, among other problems.
The county had hoped to add a second entrance to the station but put those plans on the backburner for at least a decade back in 2018.
Photo via Google Maps
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
An Arlington man accused of sexually assaulting women he lured into his car in Clarendon has been found guilty on all counts. Julio Basurto was convicted on four criminal counts…
Falls Church may be pint sized compared to Arlington, but the Little City next door has the county beat handily in a new list of the region’s best restaurants. Three…
Artists and art organizations! Sharpen your skills at one of these free workshops!
You’re Invited to…
Walker Chapel Preschool’s Open House!
-
Wednesday, January 31 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
-
Thursday, February 1 from 10:00am to 12:00 noon
Located at 4102 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22207
American Rotisserie, has opened its doors at the border of Arlington and Alexandria on W. Glebe Rd. This latest addition to the local food scene promises to deliver mouthwatering American cuisine right to your doorstep.
American Rotisserie is set to revolutionize the way residents of Arlington and Alexandria enjoy their favorite comfort foods. Succulent rotisserie chicken, turkey, and meatloaf.
But it doesn’t stop there. American Rotisserie understands that a truly satisfying meal is about more than just the main course. That’s why they have curated a selection of delicious sides to complement their star dishes. Indulge in creamy Mac & Cheese, velvety Mashed Potatoes, flavorful Sweet Corn, refreshing Salads, hearty Soups, tantalizing Sweet Potatoes, and much more.
Every dish is prepared with the freshest ingredients, ensuring a burst of flavor with every bite. Their skilled chefs bring years of culinary expertise to the kitchen, infusing each item on the menu with their passion and dedication.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of