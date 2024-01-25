ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 25, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: NEW: Macy’s to close Ballston location this spring | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Long Bridge Park aquatics center pool to close early until summer for needed repairs | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Hope files bill allowing form of government changes but County Board says more discussion is needed | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rocky | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Alamo Drafthouse to host interactive circus as part of ‘Greatest Showman’ screenings this weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Public art studio, complete with velociraptor sculpture, opens at Amazon HQ2 | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Parking rates along Rosslyn-Ballston and Route 1 corridors could change this March | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:55 pm: ACPD: Body armor and guns recovered from vehicle theft suspect | 🗣️ Comments
- 6:55 pm: Dense Fog Advisory issued for Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: The Brew Shop 8th Anniversary!
- 👉 6:00 pm: 50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
- 6:00 pm: APS Cultural Night
Showers are possible until 1pm, with a 30% chance of precipitation and a brief period of drizzle before 7am. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day, leading to mostly sunny conditions and a high temperature near 68°F. A west wind will blow at 6-9 mph. For Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45°F, accompanied by a northwest wind of around 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
