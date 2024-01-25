More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 25, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Showers are possible until 1pm, with a 30% chance of precipitation and a brief period of drizzle before 7am. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day, leading to mostly sunny conditions and a high temperature near 68°F. A west wind will blow at 6-9 mph. For Friday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and a low around 45°F, accompanied by a northwest wind of around 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

“Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.”
– Bob Marley

Why community radio station WERA 96.7 has had lo-fi beats on loop for nearly two months

Arlington’s local radio station has been playing the same music on repeat since December. The continuous lo-fi beats, noted by listeners more than a month ago, are a result of…

Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (December 2023)

A look at the smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington last month, December 2023.

Halal barbecue shop in Ballston blends Maryland and Pakistani flavors into a Chesapeake ‘Bay-B-Q’ style

Arlington’s first halal barbecue restaurant is up and running in Ballston. Hal & Al’s BBQ in Quarter Market, the food hall in Ballston Quarter, opened in December. It is best…

Warby Parker store to open in Pentagon City mall

A Warby Parker store appears to be coming to Pentagon City Mall.

Kickoff Atlas Intersections Festival 2024 with Tara Hoot! February 3rd at 8pm!

By: Tara Hoot

Darlings, you’re GORGEOUS, and local DC drag queen Tara Hoot wants to tell you that in person! Help her kickoff Atlas Intersections Festival 2024 at 8pm on February 3rd at Altas Performing Arts Center! A Hoot in the Holler will be a night of stories, songs, and radical emotional availability in her typical inspiration style! It’s an event meant to lift your spirits as you follow her story to “stardom”–from small-town kid to mid-city drag “sensation!” We can’t wait to see you!

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!

Friday, Feb 23, 2024 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM) Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Headliner: Brendan Gay

Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently

NICU Q&A Virtual Session

Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of

