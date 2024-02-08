ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 8, 2024

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: ACPD: Shoplifting suspect tried to light fire inside police cruiser | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Two new Arlington County Board candidates emerge | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Arlington seeks feedback as it considers widening Custis Trail and other improvements | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Katniss | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:35 pm: Arlington is the safest county in the U.S. by these measures | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: ‘My son’s life mattered’ — Arlington advocates demand better after-school programs to fight teen overdoses | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (January 2024) | 🗣️ Comments
- 5:00 pm: Say “Goodbye” to Your Exes! A Pre-Valentine’s Event
- 6:30 pm: Galentine’s Day at Punch Bowl Social – Arlington
- 8:00 pm: Anton In Show Business
Expect a mostly cloudy day that will gradually turn sunny, with temperatures reaching a high near 60 and accompanied by a gentle south wind at 5 to 7 mph. Moving into Friday night, there’s a chance of showers after 4am as cloud cover increases, with lows settling around 46. The south wind will continue at a speed of 3 to 6 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation stands at 30%. See more from Weather.gov.
