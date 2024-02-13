ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 13, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 13, 2024.
- 9:30 am: ACPD: Tip jar robbery suspect arrested, officer injured by man with boxcutter | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington Career Center community to brainstorm names for its new school that represent what goes on inside | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington attorneys file suit over deputy accused of catfishing 15-year-old, killing her mother and grandparents | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ocean | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:35 pm: Carbonara: Old School Italian & Wine Bar opening getting closer in Virginia Square | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:35 pm: Towing bills from Dels. Lopez and McClure head to Va. Senate after receiving near-unanimous House support | 🗣️ Comments
- 6:30 pm: BREAKING: Arlington lands HQ of another publicly traded company | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 11:00 am: Valentine’s Day Pop-Up at Met Park – Free!
- 11:30 am: Wellness Wednesday: Bullet Journaling and Social Hour
- 12:00 pm: Valentines Day Holiday Pop-Up Market
- 7:00 pm: Explore Personal Boundaries And Building Trust with Others Through Yoga
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
Expect sunny conditions and a high of 44 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 7-16 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. As night falls, the skies will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to around 28 degrees. The northwest wind will maintain speeds of 5-7 mph until becoming calm after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The good times of today, are the sad thoughts of tomorrow.”
– Bob Marley
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
