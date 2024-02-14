ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 14, 2024

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Flowers or food on Valentine’s Day? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Ship’s Hatch announces departure from Crystal City in another blow to underground shopping center | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Local floral design shop opens in Columbia Pike, just in time for Valentine’s Day | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Show your love of Arlington and inside jokes with these new shirts | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Two apartment towers in Crystal City could be completed by spring 2025 | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Foot chase in Clarendon following traffic stop results in arrest | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:00 pm: Shelter tour
- 6:00 pm: Love Is Blind Adoption Event
- 6:00 pm: Pilates on the Plaza
- 7:00 pm: The Play That Goes Wrong
- 7:00 pm: Getting to Carbon Neutral Buildings
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect a mainly sunny day with temperatures reaching near 49 degrees. In the morning, light south winds will increase to 9 to 14 mph, potentially gusting up to 21 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 36 degrees. South winds of 13 to 18 mph will transition to westerly after midnight, gusting as high as 23 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”
– Thomas A. Edison
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
