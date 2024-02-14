More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 14, 2024

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 14, 2024.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Thursday’s forecast

Expect a mainly sunny day with temperatures reaching near 49 degrees. In the morning, light south winds will increase to 9 to 14 mph, potentially gusting up to 21 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 36 degrees. South winds of 13 to 18 mph will transition to westerly after midnight, gusting as high as 23 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.”
– Thomas A. Edison

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (January 2024)

A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, January 2024.

Read more →

Local childcare shortage shows signs of abating but Arlington still faces a chronic lack of subsidized slots

An uptick in childcare centers in Arlington has made a dent in the local care shortage, according to new county data. Since 2017, the number of childcare center slots increased…

Read more →

Sign up now for Arlington Little League’s spring season

The road to the Little League World Series starts right here in Arlington! Pitchers and catchers — and everyone else on the baseball diamond — are ready to return to…

Read more →

Feedback requested on a Crystal City apartment building proposal pitched as development on a ‘human scale’

Tomorrow (Friday) is the last day to submit feedback on a proposed 370-unit apartment building in Crystal City. The design is less than half the height recommended in the Crystal…

Read more →

A Night On The Riviera Event at The French Embassy

By: French-American Chamber of Commerce

🎉 Tonight, we invite you to the French Riviera, one of the most exciting places on earth – without ever boarding a plane! And celebrate Mardi Gras and the Carnival of Nice on French soil as we welcome you to a special evening at the Embassy of France!

From the elegance of classical French culture to the most celebrated Rivera nightlife of the 21st Century, experience a special evening of fantastic French food, wine, music, and ambiance.

Enjoy the flavors of Nice, Monaco, and St. Tropez in the beautiful and festive Maison Francaise at the French Embassy.

🍽️ On the Menu: Delicious French food

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating – Feb…

💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at our Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆

🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks

W-L Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong

W-L Theatre Presents:
The Play That Goes Wrong
Thursday/Friday February 15 & 16 – 7:00 PM
Saturday February 17 – 1:30 & 7:00 PM

The Cornley Drama Society presents The Murder at Haversham Manor. It all goes hilariously awry in

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list