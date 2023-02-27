APS highlights spending on staff, security and student health in proposed budget for next school year

Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán has proposed an $803.3 million budget — an increase of more than 7% over the current budget.
And the messaging around the budget picks up on some themes, including the mental and physical health of students and more support for teachers, which arose from major events this school year, including a series of student deaths and drug overdoses.
“This budget reflects our commitment to supporting continued success for every APS student through investments in both academic and mental health support,” Durán said in a statement.
“We are also continuing our focus on compensation for our teachers and staff to ensure we remain a highly competitive employer at a vital time for public schools, while further strengthening division-wide safety and security measures,” he added.
Durán writes that the budget process for the 2023-2024 school year began with “a large deficit” after APS used some $41 million — partially from reserves — last year to avoid significant reductions.
“This deficit was also driven by the need to provide staff with a step increase as well as a cost of living adjustment next year in order to partially mitigate rising inflation,” he said.
Like last year, APS is once more drawing from its well of reserves, spending $41.2 million in addition to the county transfer of $607.6 million. This transfer, $23 million larger than last year, comprises three-quarters of the school system’s revenue.
Both enrollment and cost-per-pupil are on the rise, per the budget. Next year, APS projects enrollment to increase by 710 students, according to a six-page budget explainer, while per-pupil expenditures to reach $24,560.
It also projects a rising number of students receiving special education services and learning English.
When it comes to school staff, the budget includes $25.6 million for step increases for eligible employees and a 3% cost of living adjustment for all employees. The average pay increase will be a little over 5% for teachers, administrators and professionals and more than 6% for support staff.
“Anything less than a step plus 6% doesn’t beat the current cost of inflation,” said June Prakash, the president of the Arlington Education Association, the local teachers union, in a statement. “How can you expect us to give 100% of ourselves to APS when many employees must have second (or even third) jobs to make ends meet? Our staff will continue to struggle with housing, food, and furthering the education of their own children.”
She said employees are still paid less than colleagues in surrounding districts.
In response to staffing shortages, Durán proposes $2 million for a Summer School bonus for teachers and assistants and increased substitute teacher pay rates and substitute coverage pay for teachers. APS has taken this approach before.
The substitute teacher shortage is not new nor unique to Arlington. About 77% of school systems nationwide report substitute shortages, as teachers retire or quit in higher numbers, a trend some media outlets and research have linked to the pandemic.
To address student well-being, APS has $14.5 million budgeted for:
- Middle and high school intervention school counselors
- Deans of Students to address student behaviors at the high school level
- Additional substance abuse counselors
- School health supervisor
- Stipends for designated Social-Emotional Learning staff at every school
In addition to recent deaths and drug overdoses, the positions respond to reports of problematic student behavior, including fights and verbal threats to teachers.
“I’ve heard more than once this year that there are students with serious behavior problems that are returned to the classroom — there is much inconsistency in this,” Prakash previously told ARLnow. “There was a recent incident where a middle school student made a few direct threats to a counselor, who reported it to her supervisors at Syphax, and they simply stated that the student ‘didn’t mean it.'”
School Board candidate Angelo Cocchiaro called for more substance abuse counselors, but praised the school system for investing more in student-facing positions than additional staff for APS headquarters.
In a recent school board work session, one of our middle school SACs reported a caseload of roughly 25 students per week.
I find two new SACs to be entirely insufficient. We can multiply our number of SACs by many times over. If it changes or saves even one life, it is worth it.
— Angelo Cocchiaro (@AngeloForChange) February 27, 2023
This budget proposal also conspicuously avoids significant growth of Syphax. It has been a sentiment among some that student-facing staffing has not grown at the same pace, but that is not the case here:
Syphax: +3 FTE
Student-facing: +91 FTE
Other in-school: +23 FTE
— Angelo Cocchiaro (@AngeloForChange) February 27, 2023
The budget includes more math interventionists and coaches and more translators to assist families with limited English proficiency, who rely on a handful of translators to interpret important documents, including grades.
School Board candidate Miranda Turner says the new hires should be more focused on those that can directly address learning loss.
“There is VERY little additional included to address learning loss,” she wrote in a tweet. “Four new interventionists in math, bringing our total to 10 — not close to the 34 the Math department asked for… [plus] more incentive pay for summer school. Not seeing much else.”
The third priority, improving operational efficiency, includes security measures like $8.8 million for a threat assessment specialist, additional school safety coordinators, security cameras and additional safety and security resources, among other technology upgrades pertaining to safety.
This specialist would “accommodate more in-depth training opportunities for administrators and student services staff,” according to an email sent to Key School parents last week. The email outlined the steps APS is taking in response to a written, racist threat of gun violence at Key School, which parents said was botched by delayed, vague messaging and by the decision to place the principal on leave.
The focus on security also comes after a lockdown at Wakefield High School over a trespassing incident involving an individual who might have been armed.
School Board candidate Erin Freas-Smith, while she supporting the raises for teachers and school-based instructional support staff, says APS needs to invest more in its buildings to prevent, for instance, a repeat of the closures at Taylor Elementary School due to a lack of heat and power.
And we need to see investment in existing school infrastructure. 2 years of cuts means expensive reactionary spending. We must plan ahead for student and staff safety, and to ensure schools stay open. (3/3)
— Erin Freas-Smith (@ErinFS_VA) February 25, 2023
One lingering concern for Turner is how the budget will be balanced in the years to come.
“We’re looking at a shortfall of 9.3% by [School Year] 2026-27,” she said. “Using reserves wisely has to be a part of this year’s consideration. Can we identify savings to go with our increased spending?”
The School Board is set to adopt the proposed budget on March 30 and act on the final budget on May 11.
Recent Stories
Arlington County police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday night near the Courthouse neighborhood. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of N. Adams Street, just north of Langston…
The PBS headquarters at 1225 S. Clark Street in Crystal City still gleams and smells as if it’s new, despite it being about three years since the national public broadcasting…
The self-styled modern ‘milkman’ service will now be delivering direct-to-door in the 22202 zip code, after launching pickup locations throughout Arlington last year.
Corner Bakery Cafe has closed its last remaining Arlington location, in the Courthouse neighborhood. Closed signs were posted on doors of the restaurant at 2111 Wilson Blvd this morning and…
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++