ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 10, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8256 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 10, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

⛅ Saturday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 46 and low of 33. Sunrise at 6:27 am and sunset at 6:12 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” – Confucius

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋