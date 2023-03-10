ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 10, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 8256 times… so far.
- Gunston Middle School locked down due to “written threat”
- Morning Notes
- NEW: Police investigating carjacking in Pentagon City
- Firefighters rescue person struck by a Metro train in Crystal City
- Scoop: Courthouse Taco Bell Cantina to open next week (12048 views)
- Arlington Planning Commission gives thumbs up to ‘Missing Middle’ zoning changes (9467 views)
- Serving since 1988, El Pollo Rico continues to please (8063 views)
- Morning Poll: After last night’s Colbert segment, pick a position on pickleball (6413 views)
- NEW: State police investigating fatal crash in Arlington (5930 views)
- JUST IN: Smoke at Clarendon Metro station prompts large emergency response (5418 views)
- Ballston area pet store appears to be closing later this year (4903 views)
- Plans for RiverHouse come into focus as residents call for more infrastructure upgrades (4314 views)
- Demolition day nears for RCA building in Rosslyn (3367 views)
- ACPD: Person shot in Pentagon City after neighbor’s gun cleaning accident (3196 views)
- EXCLUSIVE: Some builders and business owners say Arlington’s new permit system is lagging (3138 views)
- BREAKING: Firefighters battling house fire in Bluemont (3047 views)
- Langston Blvd McDonald’s makes a second pass at adding another drive-thru lane (3011 views)
- JUST IN: Teen girl sexually assaulted along Columbia Pike (2941 views)
- 10:00 am: Art House 7 Workshop: Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal with Teresa Oaxaca
- 👉 7:30 pm: The Pirates of Penzance
- 1:00 pm: LWV-Arlington and Alexandria Post Legislative Session Review
- 2:00 pm: Tabletop Gaming Afternoon
Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 46 and low of 33. Sunrise at 6:27 am and sunset at 6:12 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” – Confucius
Art House 7 is thrilled to announce that the award-winning artist, Teresa Oaxaca, will be returning this Spring to host some amazing weekend workshops! We invite you to join us for two fantastic opportunities to learn from this popular master artist.
Our first workshop, “Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal,” will take place on March 11 and 12. During the class, Teresa will guide students through her approach to drawing the human portrait in charcoal while helping them create their own charcoal portraits of models.
Our second workshop, “Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life,” will be held on April 22 and 23. This two-day class will feature a live demonstration by Teresa as she selects, composes, and paints a beautiful flower. As she works, she will narrate the steps and process, allowing students to follow along and learn the art techniques to create their own stunning paintings of the provided selection of fresh tulips.
Please note that both classes require supplies, which can be found on the workshop registration listings here. If you need art materials, we’ve got you covered at the Art House 7 Store. We sell a broad range of art supplies for all mediums at competitive prices, so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Kevin Bartini (The Daily Show)
Kevin Bartini, Headliner
Kevin Bartini is a nationally touring comedian, writer and occasional TV and radio personality. He has made numerous appearances on ABC’s hidden camera show What Would You Do? Kevin can currently be seen in the recurring role
