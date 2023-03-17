ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 17, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10800 times… so far.
- Roads closed in Shirlington amid response to mental health crisis
- ACPD: Airbags stolen from multiple vehicles in parts of N. Arlington
- Arlington expands no right on red to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety
- Morning Notes
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Scoop: Courthouse Taco Bell Cantina to open next week (2857 views)
- Arlington Planning Commission gives thumbs up to ‘Missing Middle’ zoning changes (9467 views)
- Serving since 1988, El Pollo Rico continues to please (8063 views)
- Morning Poll: After last night’s Colbert segment, pick a position on pickleball (6413 views)
- NEW: State police investigating fatal crash in Arlington (5930 views)
- JUST IN: Smoke at Clarendon Metro station prompts large emergency response (5418 views)
- Ballston area pet store appears to be closing later this year (4903 views)
- Plans for RiverHouse come into focus as residents call for more infrastructure upgrades (4314 views)
- Demolition day nears for RCA building in Rosslyn (3367 views)
- ACPD: Person shot in Pentagon City after neighbor’s gun cleaning accident (3196 views)
- EXCLUSIVE: Some builders and business owners say Arlington’s new permit system is lagging (3138 views)
- BREAKING: Firefighters battling house fire in Bluemont (3047 views)
- Langston Blvd McDonald’s makes a second pass at adding another drive-thru lane (3011 views)
- JUST IN: Teen girl sexually assaulted along Columbia Pike (2941 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 11:30 am: Cherry Blossom Tea Begins at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
- 5:00 pm: Building Bridges Breaking Bread Benefit Dinner
- 👉 7:30 pm: National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 9:00 am: Try Scuba at Wakefield Aquatic Center
- 3:00 pm: Spring Lenten Concert
⛅ Saturday’s forecast
Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 56 and low of 28. Sunrise at 7:16 am and sunset at 7:19 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Thought of the Day
Thought of the day: Compassion molds deeper connections, blending visible humanitarian acts with unseen ripples farther out. With each act your echoing presence touches existence we might even never become aware of, crafting a living human jigsaw enveloped throughout mysterious pass-over bridges among hearts.
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
The Arlington County Board is set to vote Saturday on zoning changes intended to add housing by allowing greater density in single-family neighborhoods. The vote is the culmination of nearly…
There's a large emergency response in Shirlington following reports of an armed man suffering a mental health crisis. Numerous police units are on scene, along with medics standing by, due…
