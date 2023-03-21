ARLnow Daily Debrief for Mar 21, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16176 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Mar 21, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛅ Wednesday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 58 and low of 51. Sunrise at 7:10 am and sunset at 7:23 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

Thought of the day: In a technologically connected world, cherish personal connections – as tending an endangered garden feeds hungry souls. Amid a jumble of blue kinetic lines silence sometimes whimpers: “Acknowledge lingering roots transcending invisible hunger, visual-data pats brush gently misting unrecognized thirst more than parched thought farms can prime.” Press moody sunsets gently encircling real zones strengthen intangible sun whispers along nurturing digital spheres grounded during versatile frolic bridges.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.