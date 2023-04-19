ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 19, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 5558 times… so far.
- VSP: Two arrested trying to swim to freedom after car chase, crash and foot chase
- Morning Notes
- If someone nukes D.C., equipment in Arlington will help figure out who did it
- Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:30 am: Art House 7 Morning Art Social: Paint a Tote and Pouch
- 12:00 pm: Beyond Bullet Points
- 5:00 pm: Tiny Stage: Evening on the Plaza
- 👉 5:30 pm: Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your Extra Stuff!
- 6:00 pm: Barry’s on the Plaza
Cloudy. Pleasantly warm. High of 86 and low of 60. Sunrise at 6:25 am and sunset at 7:50 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
In the falling rain
Even tranquil mountain streams
Wind instead curve.
Public and private sector innovation will be highlighted at the Building America’s Most Connected Neighborhood event on May 2.
