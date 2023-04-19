ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 19, 2023

More
🌥 Thursday’s forecast

Cloudy. Pleasantly warm. High of 86 and low of 60. Sunrise at 6:25 am and sunset at 7:50 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

If someone nukes D.C., equipment in Arlington will help figure out who did it

The prospect of a nuclear bomb going off in the D.C. area is something that will hopefully remain in the realm of fiction. Should the proverbial sum of all fears…

Plans to turn Reeves Farmhouse into group home head to Historic Affairs board

(Updated at 4:50 p.m.) After a pandemic-era hiatus, Habitat for Humanity has revived plans to turn a county-owned historic farmhouse into a group home. Habitat DC-NOVA and HomeAid National Capital…

County Board to vote this weekend on contract to build Shirlington pedestrian bridge

The County Board is set to vote this weekend on a contract to build a long-awaited pedestrian bridge. On Saturday, it is expected that the Arlington County Board will approve…

Biz Talk: Event showcases innovation in National Landing

Public and private sector innovation will be highlighted at the Building America’s Most Connected Neighborhood event on May 2.

Overlee Preschool Closing Its Doors After Nearly 80 Years – Farewell Event in May

By: Overlee Cooperative Preschool

We are sad to announce that after nearly 80 years in operation, Overlee Preschool will permanently close its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It has been a pleasure and a privilege serving our local community and being a small part of the upbringing of generations of Arlington children. To our alumni and friends: thank you for your community and friendship over these many decades. We are heartened that the spirit of Overlee will continue to live on in you and your children!

If you were previously connected to Overlee and are interested in joining us for our farewell event, please reach out to our president at [email protected]. We ask that you please contact us before visiting the school.

Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved

Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.

Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers

Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…

Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a

