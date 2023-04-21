ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 21, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12593 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 21, 2023.
- World of Beer has closed in Ballston
- DEVELOPING: A group of residents are suing the county over Missing Middle
- Arlington to buy two more homes for stormwater management
- Morning Notes
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- ‘Real Housewives’ appears to be filming again in Arlington (64734 views)
- Arlington Public Schools hits pause on overnight field trips after an ‘incident’ involving a student (35499 views)
- Woman and baby crossing the street struck by driver near Ballston (13911 views)
- A ruse to smuggle drugs into Arlington jail caught an employee of the Public Defender’s Office in its crosshairs (5506 views)
- World of Beer has closed in Ballston (4984 views)
- If someone nukes D.C., equipment in Arlington will help figure out who did it (4851 views)
- Car runs into house, another overturns in Sunday crash (4636 views)
- ACPD planning ‘high-visibility enforcement’ along several Arlington streets (4433 views)
- In Bill Schweigart’s new book, Arlington is the location for “deadly shenanigans” (4301 views)
- Good Company Doughnuts to fill a hole at Amazon’s HQ2 early this summer (4171 views)
- Office vacancy rates are in a ‘transition’ phase, analyst says (3887 views)
- ‘Fire Weather Watch’ issued for Arlington (2866 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Celebrate Trails Day W&OD Trail Cleanup
- 10:00 am: Art House 7 Workshop: Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life with Teresa Oaxaca
- 👉 10:00 am: WHS Spring Festival
- 👉 10:00 am: Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
- 👉 11:00 am: Heart + Paw 2nd Anniversary Community Event
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 9:00 am: Abingdon Earth Day Celebration
- 11:00 am: Earth Day, Every Day Festival
- 4:00 pm: From 48 to Feature: Screening and Discussion with DC Filmmakers
☔ Saturday’s forecast
Showers late. Overcast. Mild. High of 73 and low of 53. Sunrise at 6:22 am and sunset at 7:52 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Haiku of the Day
Ocean waves crashing
Silent whispers in the night
Moonlit serenade
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
Taqueria Xochi and Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream are among another group of local businesses that are set to move into Amazon’s HQ2. Amazon announced today that four more businesses will…
A group of residents has filed a lawsuit in Arlington Circuit Court alleging the zoning changes called Missing Middle are illegal. The group, operating under the name “Arlington Neighbors for…
A local preschool operating in North Arlington church will soon shut its doors — but another childcare center is already lined up to replace it. Overlee Preschool, a cooperative, parent-led…
Meet River, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week! This furry girl was born in California, but now calls the Long Branch Creek neighborhood her home. Here’s what her owners…
