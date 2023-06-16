ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 16, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 5235 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Jun 16, 2023.
- Morning Notes
- NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington
- Candidates rack up endorsements as County Board race enters home stretch
- Chronic staffing shortages top of mind for Arlington County Sheriff candidates — with a side of pickleball
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- WaPo: Arlington restaurant has one of the best burgers in the area (14320 views)
- A half-dozen affordable garden apartment buildings near Rosslyn are set to be renovated (5748 views)
- Arlington Career Center project approved despite some resident concerns (5666 views)
- Shop selling snacks “from all seven continents” opens at Pentagon City mall (3945 views)
- Power outage and road closure after tree falls on utility lines (3572 views)
- Amazon unveils first buildings in HQ2 with pomp and circumstance (3501 views)
- Smokecraft in Clarendon feeling heat from county threat to revoke live entertainment permit (2585 views)
- Morning Poll: Which of these noise complaints has the most merit? (2412 views)
- A new Starbucks has opened in Ballston (2047 views)
- New townhomes coming soon to Arlington (1890 views)
- Pedestrian crash near Ballston prompts a stop sign and temporary police presence (1859 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:15 am: Pride and Polls Family Bike Ride
- 12:00 pm: Craniosacral Therapy for Self-care
- 👉 12:00 pm: Loopalooza at The Crossing Clarendon
- 1:00 pm: Columbia Pike Blues Festival
- 👉 3:00 pm: Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza to Host Brewers Got Your Back on Saturday, June 17
- 11:00 pm: Family Pride: Picnic in the Park
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 👉 7:30 am: Special Olympics Area 26 First Annual Pancake Breakfast
- 1:00 pm: WalkArlington Presents: Juneteenth Black Heritage Walk
- 1:00 pm: Family Constellation Workshop with Randy Goldberg
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.”
– Milton Berle
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
Arlington is under one of the few Severe Thunderstorm Watches so far this year. The watch was just expanded into Arlington and also covers D.C., Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax…
Just a few days remain to vote in the Arlington County Democratic primary. Voters can cast their ballots early and in-person today (Friday) and tomorrow — or they can hit…
Most Arlington County facilities will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth federal holiday. Courts, DMV offices, Dept. of Human Services facilities, libraries, community centers, permitting offices, the treasurer’s office and…
The annual Columbia Pike Blues Festival is this Saturday and will result in some road closures. From our previous article: The annual summer music festival is set to take place…
Unlock your true running potential with Foundations’ sports performance services. We help athletes of all levels conquer past injuries and achieve unparalleled results with our transformative approach to running and sports performance enhancement. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes that every runner desires.
- Overcome Injuries: Rehabilitate and conquer past injuries, providing relief and restoring full functionality. Say goodbye to limitations and hello to a stronger, pain-free stride.
- Enhanced Performance: Experience a significant boost in performance, as our specialized techniques optimize your running mechanics for maximum efficiency and speed.
- Prevent Future Injuries: Our holistic approach focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of injuries, helping you develop resilience and reduce the risk of future setbacks.
- Improved Mobility and Flexibility: Increase your range of motion and flexibility through targeted hands-on therapies, allowing you to move with greater ease and fluidity.
- Total Body Wellness: Our science-based methods treat your body as a whole, addressing imbalances and promoting overall well-being. Feel better, both on and off the track.
- Specialized programming for women during and after pregnancy to keep moms on track.
At Foundations Physical Therapy, we are driven by results. Our personalized programs have empowered countless runners to exceed their expectations and reach new heights.
Don’t let injuries hold you back from achieving your running dreams. Rediscover the joy of running and experience extraordinary results with Foundations Physical Therapy.
Camps are just the beginning of what’s in store at Art House 7 this summer. We’re thrilled to offer an array of exciting classes for both kids and adults!Rediscover your creativity with some of our AH7 favorites, such as drawing, hand-sewing, modern embroidery, and our popular 3-week Jump into Crochet classes. But that’s not all! We’ve added some fresh and exciting options to our summer class selection, guaranteed to spark your imagination.
To enhance your artistic journey, we have intensified some of our Ceramics: The Wheel classes to a full 3-hour duration. This extended time allows for more creativity and skill development in each class session. If you’re eager for a captivating twist, give Contemporary Still-Life Drawing & Painting a go. Or why not try an immersive outdoor painting adventure? We have a unique opportunity for you to bring your painting skills to life while learning and creating in the great outdoors with our Landscape Painting: Studio and Plein Air class!
We invite you to visit our website and explore our full Summer Session schedule, brimming with a diverse range of classes and camps. Classes and camps begin June 20th. Unleash your inner artist, broaden your horizons, and embark on a summer adventure like no other. Let’s make this a summer to remember at Art House 7!
Loopalooza at The Crossing Clarendon
The Crossing Clarendon presents Loopalooza! – a free event featuring a vibrant mix of bites, sites, and interactive experiences on Saturday, June 17th from 12-5 PM.
Loopalooza! brings together an incredible array of local makers and vendors, music, food trucks,
Silver and Brass Restoration Services – Polishing, Plating, Repair
Do you have an heirloom that is blackened with years of tarnish, or in need of replating or repair?
Let the experts restore your tarnished worn and broken heirlooms, tea sets, flatware, trays, candelabras, hollowware, tortoise shell combs, boar brushes,