Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

As of June 26, there are 137 detached homes, 26 townhouses and 130 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 18 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
608 N. Vermont Street, 22203 — NOW: $2,475,000 (Reduced: $50,000 on 6/22)
-
4110 31st Street N., 22207 — NOW: $2,219,000 (Reduced: $106,000 on 6/24)
-
5806 Little Falls Road, 22207 — NOW: $1,999,900 (Reduced: $175,000 on 6/25)
-
1881 N. Nash Street #1503, 22209 — NOW: $1,695,000 (Reduced: $54,000 on 6/22)
-
1814 N. Johnson Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,249,900 (Reduced: $25,000 on 6/23)
-
1101 S. Arlington Ridge Road #1004, 22202 — NOW: $600,000 (Reduced: $49,900 on 6/23)
-
1800 Wilson Blvd. #115, 22201 — NOW: $550,000 (Reduced: $15,000 on 6/22)
