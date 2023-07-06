Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of July 3, there are 131 detached homes, 20 townhouses and 131 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 19 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
4012 N. Upland Street, 22207 — NOW: $2,990,000 (Reduced $105,000 on 7/1)
-
2915 N. Sycamore Street, 22207 — NOW: $1,999,900 (Reduced $99,000 on 6/30)
-
709 N. Florida Street, 22205 — NOW: $1,700,000 (Reduced $400,000 on 6/29)
-
2220 Fairfax Drive #704, 22201 — NOW: $740,000 (Reduced $10,000 on 6/29)
-
1200 N. Nash Street #232, 22209 — NOW: $450,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 6/29)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for…
A slow-moving thunderstorm is hovering over northern and western portions of Arlington, prompting a Flash Flood Warning. The storm is dropping copious amounts of rain, which could cause streams to…
Looking for a reliable childcare in Arlington? LadyBug Academy — a full-day preschool and daycare opened its new facility at 2500 Wilson Blvd, Suite 100B in Arlington! LadyBug Academy still…
The Ballston Business Improvement District says it is focused on driving in-person work and adding residents to the neighborhood.
Have you signed up for a summer art class yet? Registration is open for MoCA Arlington’s summer class season! Classes begin July 11 so sign up today to secure your spot. From Portraiture, to printmaking, to ceramics, and more, you are sure to find a class that will inspire you this summer!
Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!
Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)
Visit MoCA Arlington’s Website here and the registration page to secure your space today!
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our