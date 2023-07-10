More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 10, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 10, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

  • No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

☀️ Tuesday’s forecast

Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 6 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.”
– William Butler Yeats

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Door knocking leads to fight in Crystal City apartment building

A man was seriously injured after an assault that stemmed from him knocking on a door early this morning. Police were dispatched to a residential building along the 2100 block…

A local American Legion post is getting a new mural

A new mural depicting young military service members draws attention to the soon-to-open American Legion Post 139.

Stormy weather ahead: 5 tips for driving safely in the rain

The Beltway and surrounding routes hold hazards for the average commute, but in adverse weather, conditions can become challenging and even dangerous. Remember to turn off features like cruise control,…

Bridge over I-395 in Fairlington to get structural repairs and new buffered bike lane

The $8.4 million project includes safety upgrades and general renovations to extend the life of the bridge.

