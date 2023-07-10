ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 10, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 10, 2023.
- 7:30 am: Morning Notes | 🗣️ Comments
- 9:30 am: A lounging Lady Liberty to lie down in Arlington for the next year | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Demolition of the RCA building in Rosslyn set to wrap up this month | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: It’s finally tee time for Columbia Pike’s Par Citi | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Bridge over I-395 in Fairlington to get structural repairs and new buffered bike lane | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: A local American Legion post is getting a new mural | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:30 pm: Door knocking leads to fight in Crystal City apartment building | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.
☀️ Tuesday’s forecast
Sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind around 6 mph. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Think where man’s glory most begins and ends, and say my glory was I had such friends.”
– William Butler Yeats
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
A man was seriously injured after an assault that stemmed from him knocking on a door early this morning. Police were dispatched to a residential building along the 2100 block…
A new mural depicting young military service members draws attention to the soon-to-open American Legion Post 139.
The Beltway and surrounding routes hold hazards for the average commute, but in adverse weather, conditions can become challenging and even dangerous. Remember to turn off features like cruise control,…
The $8.4 million project includes safety upgrades and general renovations to extend the life of the bridge.
