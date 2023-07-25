ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 25, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 25, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Morning Poll: Missing Middle Twitter war (can you take it anymore?) | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Mah-Ze-Dahr in Crystal City goes beyond baked goods with all-day fare | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: NEW: Another BMW has been carjacked in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:25 pm: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flood Watch issued for Arlington and D.C. | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Taller gates coming to Pentagon City, Courthouse stations amid push to stop fare evasion | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: ACPD tackling uptick in retail theft in Rosslyn | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Fit @ Met
- 12:00 pm: Columbia Pike Lunch Club Series
- 👉 5:30 pm: Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your Extra Stuff!
- 7:00 pm: Bluemont 5k
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
The weather forecast predicts a mostly sunny day with a high temperature of around 90 degrees. A calm wind is expected to turn southward at 5 to 7 mph during the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 75 degrees, accompanied by a south wind blowing at 6 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“God helps those who help themselves.”
– Benjamin Franklin
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
The Arlington County Police Department is tackling an uptick in reports of crime in Rosslyn. The department said today that it conducted “a high-visibility criminal patrol detail” last Thursday “to…
Discover how real estate agent commissions are determined and current commission amount in Ask Eli.
Taller faregates are coming to a pair of Arlington Metro stations to combat fare evasion. The ongoing fare enforcement effort led Metro to design taller doors for its gates. Those…
Arlington, D.C. and some other parts of the region are now under both a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to ask the Arlington community for nominations for the 2023 William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award. The Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a tireless and unselfish commitment to improving the quality of life in Arlington. Award recipients exemplify above-and-beyond servant leadership and have made extraordinary and visionary contributions to the Arlington community. Multiple honorees may be recognized each year.
Award recipients have a history of serving Arlington in a variety of ways: whether it be the arts, social justice, philanthropy, education, volunteering, civic duties, or entrepreneurship. This year’s recipient will join an exemplary roster of past honorees including Dr. Michael Silverman, Portia Clark, Mark Riley, Lucy Bowen McCauley, Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr., Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, and the Honorable George D. Varoutsos, among many others.
This year’s honoree(s) will be recognized at the Spirit of Community Awards and Luncheon on November 17: the annual event bringing together hundreds of business, civic, and philanthropic leaders, as well as Arlingtonians from all walks of life, for a celebration of community and the individuals who have made Arlington a better home for all of us.
If you are interested in nominating an individual, please submit a nomination form by visiting arlcf.org/spirit2023. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, August 23 to be considered.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers