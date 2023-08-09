Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
As of August 7, there are 124 detached homes, 30 townhouses and 139 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 22 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
819 N. Fillmore Street, 22201 — NOW: $1,750,000 (Reduced $49,000 on 8/3)
-
5369 8th Road S., 22204 — NOW: $977,985 (Reduced $35,000 on 8/5)
-
615 N. George Mason Drive, 22203 — NOW: $930,000 (Reduced $45,000 on 8/4)
-
5205 6th Place S., 22204 — NOW: $839,900 (Reduced $10,000 on 8/4)
-
3311 Kemper Road, 22206 — NOW: $724,900 (Reduced $15,000 on 8/4)
-
3650 S. Glebe Road #252, 22202 — NOW: $584,999 (Reduced $15,000 on 8/3)
-
2100 Langston Blvd. #316, 22201 — NOW: $564,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 8/5)
