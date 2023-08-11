ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 11, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Construction could begin next year on affordable housing redevelopment in Crystal City | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Condo association: consider edibles rather than smoking weed | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Meet the Arlington Tech robotics team that funds itself through yard work | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: From olive oil to ‘House of Gucci,’ this mother-daughter duo is giving Arlington an Italian flair | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- NEW: Flood Watch issued for Sunday night, ‘serious’ weather threat on Monday (34036 views)
- Arlington is the third-best place in the U.S. to raise a family, says new report (23979 views)
- A popular noodle restaurant is moving to Pentagon City from Old Town Alexandria (17442 views)
- There’s a surprising twist to that viral Wendy’s police dispatch tweet (17113 views)
- JUST IN: Tornado Watch issued for Arlington amid significant severe weather threat (16288 views)
- Ballston’s new live music and comedy venue The Filling Station opens this weekend (12845 views)
- DEVELOPING: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued as line of strong storms arrives (9053 views)
- Ask Eli: Will new homes prices in Arlington drop due to Toll Brothers project? (6288 views)
- Coco B’s, Peruvian Brothers, and Astro Beer Hall all hope to open in the next few weeks (5743 views)
- Arlington GOP sees record fundraising amid pivot to local election strategy (4629 views)
- Arlington County police investigating another carjacking (3974 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Ceramics Hand-building Creative Mugs Workshop at Art House 7
- 10:00 am: New Member Recruiting Event
- 1:00 pm: Artist Talk with Columbia Pike Documentary Project
- 3:00 pm: Full Moon Drum Circle
- 3:00 pm: MAP (Make Anything Possible) Coaching Group Workshop
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 10:00 am: No Experience Required Artist Spotlight: Lex Marie– Repurposed Sculpture
- 2:00 pm: Board Game Afternoon
- 7:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
The weather forecast for Saturday consists of mostly sunny conditions and a high near 92°F, with calm wind increasing to 5-8 mph from the southwest in the morning. Saturday night may experience a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., with a low of about 74°F. Winds will continue from the southwest at 6 mph, and there is a 20% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.
