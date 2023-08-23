Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of August 21, there are 125 detached homes, 26 townhouses and 151 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 28 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
2546 N. Granada Street, 22207 — NOW: $2,500,000 (Reduced: $100,000 on 8/16)
927 N. Nottingham Street, 22205 — NOW: $1,925,000 (Reduced: $25,000 on 8/18)
1700 Clarendon Blvd. #117, 22209 — NOW: $1,899,000 (Reduced: $100,000 on 8/17)
820 Greenbriar Street S., 22204 — NOW: $999,990 (Reduced: $30,000 on 8/18)
1320 S. Queen Street, 22204 — NOW: $849,999 (Reduced: $30,000 on 8/19)
1600 10th Street S., 22204 — NOW: $599,000 (Reduced: $26,000 on 8/18
1020 N. Highland Street #813, 22201 — NOW: $515,000 (Reduced: $10,000 on 8/18)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
