ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 31, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 31, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☀️ Friday’s forecast

The forecast for Friday is sunny with a high temperature near 80 degrees, accompanied by a gentle north wind at about 7 mph. During Friday night, the sky will remain clear, and the temperature will drop to around 59 degrees, with southeast winds of 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.”
– Aristotle

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

‘Spunky’ 108-year-old celebrates birthday in Ballston

Vera Punke moved to Arlington at the ripe old age of 95 to be closer to her daughter. That was 13 years ago. Punke, who turned 108 on Tuesday, has…

Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (July 2023)

A look at the smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington last month, July 2023.

Weathered beyond repair, a concrete sculpture in Courthouse is set to be replaced with a bronze replica

A concrete sculpture of an adult embracing a child has been moved from its home of nearly six decades, a planted median in Courthouse, and possibly damaged in the process….

Statutes of Liberty: ‘No Kludges’ say federal judges — Biden border policy enjoined from left and right

Statutes of Liberty discusses the dilemma with the border policy and the Biden Administration’s approach.

