ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 7, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 7, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌦️ Friday’s forecast

There’s a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with areas of fog clearing by 8am. Apart from this, expect mostly sunny skies, a high of 92°F, and calm winds 5-9 mph from the south. Friday night, the chance of precipitation increases to 60%, with showers and potential thunderstorms starting before 8pm and carrying on, with new rainfall amounts ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except in thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to a low of about 70°F as winds decrease after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
– Nelson Mandela

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

JUST IN: Arlington National Cemetery closed due to bomb threat

Arlington National Cemetery is closed to funerals and to the public Friday morning due to a bomb threat. The cemetery said on social media that the threat is being investigated….

Architects will build larger-than-life sculptures from canned food tonight at Pentagon City mall

This evening, local architecture firms will go can-to-can in a competition to build elaborate sculptures made from canned goods.

Morning Notes

Rent Keeps Rising — “Arlington saw the third highest month-over-month increase in apartment rents nationally in August, and now stands as the eighth priciest locality among 100 urban areas monitored…

Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (August 2023)

A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, August 2023.

