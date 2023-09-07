ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 7, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
9:30 am: Under construction Centurion Lounge at DCA shows new signs of progress
10:30 am: New speed humps to pop up near schools where drivers flout 20 mph limit
11:45 am: Ireland's Four Courts reopening to the public today after honoring victims and first responders
1:20 pm: NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington
3:30 pm: ACPD ups recruitment efforts amid protracted staffing decline
4:45 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (August 2023)
Friday in Arlington:
5:00 pm: Free TBS Brands Beer (Gaffel, Shipyard & more!) Tasting at The Brew Shop
5:30 pm: Zumba Power Hour
There’s a 50% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with areas of fog clearing by 8am. Apart from this, expect mostly sunny skies, a high of 92°F, and calm winds 5-9 mph from the south. Friday night, the chance of precipitation increases to 60%, with showers and potential thunderstorms starting before 8pm and carrying on, with new rainfall amounts ranging from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except in thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop to a low of about 70°F as winds decrease after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
“It always seems impossible until it’s done.”
– Nelson Mandela
