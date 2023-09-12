ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 12, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 12, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Free outdoor movie nights coming soon to Pentagon City | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Greenheart Juice Shop to hold grand opening this Saturday in Ballston | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Covid cases on the rise in Arlington, but so far lower than last year | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: ‘Paws on the Pike’ pet fair returns to Arlington later this month | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: ARLnow sees highest readership in three years | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Arlington students made gains in math and science last year, prompting APS to focus on reading and writing | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Storytime on the Plaza
- 6:00 pm: Meditation in the Galleries – Free
- 6:30 pm: Quiz the Candidates Night
⛈️ Wednesday’s forecast
There is a 60% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm before 8am, followed by intermittent showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Gradually, skies will become mostly sunny with a high temperature of around 79°F and a light northwest wind at 7 mph. Expect less than a tenth of an inch of new rainfall, although higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of around 61°F and a north wind at 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.”
– Helen Keller
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Arlington Public Schools is kicking off the new school year with a bit of good news related to academic performance. Last school year, students as a whole made gains in…
August is generally a slow month for news, but ARLnow saw the highest readership since the height of the pandemic. The site recorded 1,542,873 pageviews for the month of August,…
Columbia Pike pet festival “Paws on the Pike” will return this month and unleash a day of pet-centric offerings and activities. The pet fair, hosted by the Columbia Pike Partnership, is…
Ask Eli discuses the Missing Middle and notes a few observations in the last six months since passing.
