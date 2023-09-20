ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 20, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 20, 2023.
- 9:55 am: Fire Marshal’s Office looking for witness to car fire started with stolen fireworks | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: August fire forces 68 residents to vacate a Crystal City apartment building | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Clarendon Ballroom to hold street festival this weekend | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington Public Library to host the author of a controversial graphic novel ahead of Banned Books Week | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: County Board to consider $25k grant for GMU to study local Black history | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: County poised to require drivers to come to a full stop for pedestrians in crosswalks | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Rock Spring Garden Club – Meeting & Floral Design Demonstration
- 3:30 pm: Let’s Switch it Up: Video Game Social
- 4:45 pm: Visual Voices with Jen White-Johnson
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat
- 6:30 pm: Arlington Reads: Art Spiegelman
- 11:30 pm: Tiny Stage
☀️ Thursday’s forecast
The weather forecast for Thursday is mostly sunny with a high temperature near 79°F and a light north wind at 6 mph. By Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature around 59°F and a gentle northeast wind at 6 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”
– C.S. Lewis
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety. This weekend, the Board is…
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
Arlington Public Library says it is taking a stand against book banning across the U.S. and in Virginia, declaring itself a “book sanctuary.” “Everyone should read whatever they want, whenever…
