ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 21, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 21, 2023.
- 9:55 am: Morning Poll: Ban TikTok? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Amazon holds its first product launch at HQ2 in Pentagon City | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Corvette carjacked by armed suspects near Lyon Village | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:45 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tiger | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: County Board poised to allocate funding for more upgrades to Bluemont Junction Trail | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Behavioral health specialists could be in Arlington high schools this winter | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (August 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 am: Car Free Day 2023
- 11:00 am: The World of Agartha Series Book Signing at Arlington VA Barnes and Noble
- 5:00 pm: Free Crooked Run Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 5:30 pm: Zumba Power Hour
- 👉 8:00 pm: Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Chris Alan!
- 8:00 pm: Into the Woods
🌥️ Friday’s forecast
The weather will be partly sunny during the day with temperatures reaching around 74°F, accompanied by moderate northeast winds ranging from 6 to 15 mph and gusts up to 18 mph. By Friday night, expect cloudy skies with rain likely after 3 am, a low temperature of 60°F, and stronger northeast winds at 11-15 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. There is a 70% chance of precipitation and we might receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
