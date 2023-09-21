ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 21, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 21, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌥️ Friday’s forecast

The weather will be partly sunny during the day with temperatures reaching around 74°F, accompanied by moderate northeast winds ranging from 6 to 15 mph and gusts up to 18 mph. By Friday night, expect cloudy skies with rain likely after 3 am, a low temperature of 60°F, and stronger northeast winds at 11-15 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. There is a 70% chance of precipitation and we might receive between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.