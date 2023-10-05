ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 5, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 5, 2023.
- 10:09 am: Today: Art walk and taco crawl offer two ways to tour Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Florida woman faces litany of charges after reported break-in and standoff | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Gunston Park playground and picnic area to get $1.2m renovation | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Arlington to host Fall Heritage and Latino festivals next week | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: The keys to getting great auto service around Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Arlington has a sleepy start to early voting compared to elsewhere in Virginia | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (September 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Opening Reception for Pluviophile Art Show
- 5:00 pm: Free DC Brau Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 5:30 pm: Zumba Power Hour
🌧️ Friday’s forecast
There’s a slight chance of afternoon showers today, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 77°F. A 20% chance of precipitation, accompanied by a light south wind. For Friday night, expect a chance of showers before 11pm, followed by possible showers and thunderstorms between 11pm-2am, and likely showers with the potential for a thunderstorm after 2am. The temperature will drop to a low of around 60°F with a 60% chance of precipitation, and new rainfall amounts may be less than a tenth of an inch. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Beauty of style and harmony and grace and good rhythm depends on simplicity.”
– Plato
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, September 2023.
Early voting is underway and the election is five weeks out but, compared to other parts of Virginia, politicking in Arlington is still a little sleepy.
It’s the ARLnow Five and Five, where nonprofit Washington Consumers’ Checkbook provides five top-rated local businesses and five tips for getting great service and prices. ARLnow readers can access all…
A trio of family-friendly activities put on by Arlington’s parks department are slated to take place next weekend. Among the events are two festivals, one offering the chance to make…
