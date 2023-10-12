ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 12, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 12, 2023.
- 9:45 am: Video: Woman, 22, leads police on wild chase around Pentagon grounds | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Peter Chang’s NiHao expects to open this winter in Crystal City | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:25 am: NOW: Police searching for suspect after slashing in Rosslyn | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington awards new grants to help community members to take on historic preservation work | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Amazon delivery driver arrested for alleged assault in Penrose | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (September 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Decorative Platter Two-Week Workshop at Art House 7
- 12:00 pm: Lucketts Fall Vintage Market
- 1:30 pm: Seasonal Allergies Acupuncture Clinic
- 5:00 pm: Friendship Friday at Nighthawk Brewery
- 5:53 pm: Zumba Power Hour
- 6:00 pm: Swiftie Soirée: Celebrating Eras in Style!
- 8:00 pm: Cinema at Mason Square: Addams Family (1991)
☀️ Friday’s forecast
The forecast predicts a sunny day with a comfortable high temperature near 70 degrees and a gentle north wind at 5 to 7 mph. As the evening approaches, expect an increase in cloud coverage and a low temperature around 51 degrees, with a light east wind blowing throughout the night. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.”
– Aldous Huxley
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, September 2023.
An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after allegedly beating up a man in the Penrose neighborhood. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a private townhouse development across the street…
Dylan, the best-selling luxury condominiums in the Metro Washington area is now delivering, with three beautiful new models to tour. You’re invited to a Grand Opening Event at Dylan this…
A dozen historical preservation projects across Arlington, from historically accurate home renovations to community-based projects and research, have received county funding through a new program. The county doled out roughly…
